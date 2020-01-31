Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Benefitfocus in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Benefitfocus from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNFT opened at $18.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $607.32 million, a P/E ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.30. Benefitfocus has a 12-month low of $18.04 and a 12-month high of $60.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.46.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $71.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.90 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Benefitfocus will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,900,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,740,000 after acquiring an additional 627,806 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 801,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,399,000 after acquiring an additional 154,429 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 416,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,923,000 after acquiring an additional 13,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 347,426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio