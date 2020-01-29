Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $18.58

Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.58 and last traded at $19.08, with a volume of 24927 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.29.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Benefitfocus from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Benefitfocus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.55.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.53. The stock has a market cap of $620.32 million, a P/E ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.30.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $71.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. Benefitfocus’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Benefitfocus Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BNFT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 347,426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 88.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 12,681 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 27.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,900,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,740,000 after acquiring an additional 627,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 80.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 74,951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 33,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

About Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

