BENITEC BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:BNTC) Trading Down 1.4%

BENITEC BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:BNTC)’s stock price fell 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.10 and last traded at $5.10, 300 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 29,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded BENITEC BIOPHAR/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average of $1.99.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BENITEC BIOPHAR/S stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BENITEC BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:BNTC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,365,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000. BENITEC BIOPHAR/S makes up about 0.5% of Sabby Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sabby Management LLC owned 106.69% of BENITEC BIOPHAR/S at the end of the most recent quarter.

BENITEC BIOPHAR/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNTC)

Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?