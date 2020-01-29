Benton Resources (CVE:BEX) Shares Up 14.3%

Benton Resources Inc (CVE:BEX)’s share price traded up 14.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, 325,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 55% from the average session volume of 728,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 million and a PE ratio of -1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 69.04 and a quick ratio of 67.47.

Benton Resources Company Profile (CVE:BEX)

Benton Resources Inc, a development stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum group, and other base metals. It owns interest in the Saganaga Lake/Q9 property located to the west of Thunder Bay, Ontario; the Abernethy property located to the southwest of Kenora, Ontario; and the Cape Ray property located in southwestern Newfoundland.

