Beowulf Mining (LON:BEM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.76

Beowulf Mining plc (LON:BEM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.76 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.75 ($0.06), with a volume of 334959 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.13 ($0.07).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Beowulf Mining in a report on Friday, October 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.91, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6.04. The company has a market capitalization of $30.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 833.33.

Beowulf Mining Company Profile (LON:BEM)

Beowulf Mining plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of natural resource properties primarily in Sweden and Finland. It explores for iron ore, graphite, lead, zinc, copper, silver, diamond, and other mineral properties. The company focuses on the Kallak magnetite iron ore project located in Norrbotten County, Northern Sweden.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?