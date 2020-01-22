Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) a €57.00 Price Target

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) has been assigned a €57.00 ($66.28) target price by Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 19.88% from the stock’s current price.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FRA. Independent Research set a €78.00 ($90.70) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €89.00 ($103.49) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($89.53) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €77.50 ($90.12).

FRA FRA opened at €71.14 ($82.72) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €74.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is €75.37. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 1 year low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a 1 year high of €97.26 ($113.09).

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde Company Profile

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?

