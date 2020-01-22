Berenberg Bank Analysts Give freenet (FRA:FNTN) a €18.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FNTN has been the topic of several other research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on freenet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Warburg Research set a €22.70 ($26.40) price target on freenet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on freenet and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.70 ($27.56) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. freenet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €20.69 ($24.06).

Shares of FNTN opened at €20.04 ($23.30) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €20.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €19.35. freenet has a 52 week low of €3.22 ($3.74) and a 52 week high of €32.92 ($38.28).

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. The company operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services.

