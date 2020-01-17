Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) a €380.00 Price Target

Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) received a €380.00 ($441.86) target price from analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.94% from the stock’s current price.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €320.00 ($372.09) target price on Hypoport and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

ETR:HYQ opened at €333.50 ($387.79) on Wednesday. Hypoport has a 1 year low of €164.20 ($190.93) and a 1 year high of €350.50 ($407.56). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €315.43 and a 200-day moving average of €266.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 85.12.

Hypoport Company Profile

Hypoport AG operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four business units: Credit Platform, Financial Product Sales – Institutional Clients, Financial Product Sales – Private Clients, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?