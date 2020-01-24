Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Nestlé (VTX:NESN) a CHF 122 Price Target

Nestlé (VTX:NESN) received a CHF 122 target price from Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Baader Bank set a CHF 115 price objective on Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 115 price objective on Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 120 price objective on Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 93 target price on Nestlé and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 101 target price on Nestlé and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Nestlé presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of CHF 112.07.

Nestlé has a 12-month low of CHF 73.34 and a 12-month high of CHF 86.40.

About Nestlé

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

