Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Uniper (ETR:UN01) a €29.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank set a €30.50 ($35.47) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Independent Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uniper has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €26.57 ($30.89).

UN01 opened at €28.97 ($33.69) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion and a PE ratio of 9.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €29.43 and its 200 day moving average price is €28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Uniper has a 12-month low of €24.50 ($28.49) and a 12-month high of €30.64 ($35.63).

About Uniper

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

