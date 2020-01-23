Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Accenture (NYSE:ACN)

Investment analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.74% from the stock’s previous close.

ACN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus raised their price objective on Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Accenture from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.82.

NYSE:ACN traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.17. 33,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,814,439. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.26. Accenture has a 12 month low of $147.44 and a 12 month high of $213.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 4,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.65, for a total transaction of $860,951.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,008,319.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 73.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

