Berenberg Bank Boosts Base Resources (LON:BSE) Price Target to GBX 27

Base Resources (LON:BSE) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 25 ($0.33) to GBX 27 ($0.36) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BSE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Base Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on shares of Base Resources from GBX 18 ($0.24) to GBX 18.50 ($0.24) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 21 ($0.28) target price on shares of Base Resources in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 21 ($0.28) target price on shares of Base Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 24.58 ($0.32).

Shares of BSE traded down GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 13.25 ($0.17). 14,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,568. The company has a market cap of $156.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02. Base Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 10.12 ($0.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 16.50 ($0.22). The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 12.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 12.78.

About Base Resources

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

