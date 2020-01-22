Berenberg Bank Boosts Bodycote (LON:BOY) Price Target to GBX 860

Bodycote (LON:BOY) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 735 ($9.67) to GBX 860 ($11.31) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BOY. Royal Bank of Canada cut Bodycote to a “sector performer” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 930 ($12.23) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) in a report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Bodycote from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 720 ($9.47) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on Bodycote from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on Bodycote in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 910 ($11.97) price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Bodycote from GBX 925 ($12.17) to GBX 1,030 ($13.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bodycote presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 853.57 ($11.23).

LON:BOY opened at GBX 914.50 ($12.03) on Monday. Bodycote has a one year low of GBX 638.50 ($8.40) and a one year high of GBX 975 ($12.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 17.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 927 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 790.30.

About Bodycote

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

