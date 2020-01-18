Berenberg Bank Boosts GVC (LON:GVC) Price Target to GBX 1,200

GVC (LON:GVC) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on GVC from GBX 1,035 ($13.61) to GBX 1,125 ($14.80) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays increased their price target on GVC from GBX 913 ($12.01) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. HSBC increased their price target on GVC from GBX 910 ($11.97) to GBX 1,070 ($14.08) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of GVC in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on GVC in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a GBX 1,060 ($13.94) price target for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GVC currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,053.83 ($13.86).

LON GVC traded down GBX 23.20 ($0.31) on Friday, reaching GBX 910.60 ($11.98). The company had a trading volume of 2,757,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 882.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 756.10. GVC has a 52-week low of GBX 504 ($6.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 933.40 ($12.28). The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.61.

In other GVC news, insider J M. Barry Gibson acquired 13,000 shares of GVC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 794 ($10.44) per share, for a total transaction of £103,220 ($135,780.06).

GVC Company Profile

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading