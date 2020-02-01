Berenberg Bank Downgrades STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) to Sell

Berenberg Bank cut shares of STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

SAUHY traded down $2.79 on Friday, reaching $48.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005. STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $35.79 and a fifty-two week high of $53.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.34 and its 200 day moving average is $44.65.

About STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, and clear aligners for applications in replacement, restorative, orthodontic, and preventative dentistry.

