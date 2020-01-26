Berenberg Bank Increases Forterra (LON:FORT) Price Target to GBX 340

Forterra (LON:FORT) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 340 ($4.47) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.34) target price on shares of Forterra in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Forterra to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 258 ($3.39) to GBX 337 ($4.43) in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Forterra in a report on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.74) price target (up previously from GBX 325 ($4.28)) on shares of Forterra in a report on Monday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Forterra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 342.83 ($4.51).

Shares of Forterra stock opened at GBX 339.50 ($4.47) on Friday. Forterra has a 52 week low of GBX 244.50 ($3.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 407.50 ($5.36). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 335.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 292.30. The firm has a market cap of $680.50 million and a PE ratio of 12.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.64.

In related news, insider Ben Guyatt sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.80), for a total value of £22,542 ($29,652.72).

About Forterra

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?