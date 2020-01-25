Berenberg Bank Increases Ibstock (LON:IBST) Price Target to GBX 340

Ibstock (LON:IBST) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 340 ($4.47) in a research note published on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

IBST has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ibstock to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 293 ($3.85) to GBX 268 ($3.53) in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ibstock in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 289 ($3.80) price objective for the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating on shares of Ibstock in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.42) target price on shares of Ibstock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ibstock from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 287.13 ($3.78).

Shares of IBST traded up GBX 7.20 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 295.60 ($3.89). 1,138,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 297.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 252.08. Ibstock has a 1 year low of GBX 207 ($2.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 323.98 ($4.26). The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92.

Ibstock Company Profile

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells a range of clay and concrete products in the United Kingdom and the United States. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

