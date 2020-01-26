Berenberg Bank Increases Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Price Target to GBX 740

Marshalls (LON:MSLH) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 740 ($9.73) in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 7.21% from the company’s current price.

MSLH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 564.17 ($7.42).

Shares of MSLH opened at GBX 797.50 ($10.49) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 825.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 720.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Marshalls has a 12 month low of GBX 487 ($6.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 876 ($11.52).

In related news, insider Tim Pile sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 828 ($10.89), for a total transaction of £13,248 ($17,426.99). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 58 shares of company stock valued at $45,056.

Marshalls Company Profile

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. The company offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and interior tiles and stones.

