Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG)

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $99.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.52.

NYSE SMG traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $110.74. 202,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,665. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12 month low of $66.96 and a 12 month high of $114.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.79.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.04). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $497.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Adam Hanft sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total value of $238,214.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,469.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,037 shares of company stock worth $1,828,287 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter worth $31,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

See Also: What is Green Investing?