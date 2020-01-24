Berenberg Bank Lowers Unilever (NYSE:UN) to Hold

Unilever (NYSE:UN) was downgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on UN. Liberum Capital raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. HSBC cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

NYSE UN opened at $56.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.67 and its 200 day moving average is $59.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Unilever has a 12 month low of $52.62 and a 12 month high of $63.62. The stock has a market cap of $97.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UN. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 216.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

