Berenberg Bank Raises Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $67.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SQ. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Square from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of Square from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Square from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Square from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Square has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.70.

NYSE SQ traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,544,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,774,883. Square has a fifty-two week low of $54.41 and a fifty-two week high of $83.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.92. The firm has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -577.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 3.30.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Square had a positive return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Square will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 90,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $5,633,537.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 368,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,928,817.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 28,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,914,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 253,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,953,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 241,743 shares of company stock valued at $15,546,094. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Square by 67.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Square by 68.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Square by 39.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

