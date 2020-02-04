Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Barclays (LON:BARC)

Barclays (LON:BARC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 220 ($2.89) target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BARC. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.89) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.43) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. HSBC upped their price objective on Barclays from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 240 ($3.16) price objective on Barclays and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Barclays has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 210.83 ($2.77).

BARC stock traded up GBX 1.68 ($0.02) on Friday, reaching GBX 169.68 ($2.23). 20,339,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,310,000. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 178.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 162.27. Barclays has a twelve month low of GBX 131.04 ($1.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 192.99 ($2.54). The firm has a market cap of $29.39 billion and a PE ratio of 16.80.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

