Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Marston’s (LON:MARS)

Marston’s (LON:MARS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Marston’s to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 130 ($1.71) in a report on Friday, January 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 118.56 ($1.56).

MARS stock opened at GBX 121.30 ($1.60) on Friday. Marston’s has a 1-year low of GBX 92.55 ($1.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 133.80 ($1.76). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 126.83 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 121.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.02 million and a P/E ratio of -43.32.

Marston’s Company Profile

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs and bars in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Destination and Premium, Taverns, Leased, and Brewing segments. It provides premium cask and bottled beers through its five breweries. The company is also involved in the property management and development, telecommunications, and insurance businesses.

