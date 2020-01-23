Berenberg Bank Reiterates €110.00 Price Target for Varta (ETR:VAR1)

Varta (ETR:VAR1) has been given a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on Varta and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on Varta and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

ETR VAR1 opened at €81.80 ($95.12) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53. Varta has a twelve month low of €29.50 ($34.30) and a twelve month high of €128.00 ($148.84). The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is €109.93 and its 200 day moving average is €89.84.

Varta Company Profile

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries and Power & Energy. The Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for high blood pressure, blood sugar, and body monitors; and rechargeable battery solutions for server applications, including car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters for industrial and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

