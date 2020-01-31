Berenberg Bank Reiterates €18.00 Price Target for Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA)

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been given a €18.00 ($20.93) price target by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.25 ($23.55) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America set a €12.20 ($14.19) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €17.23 ($20.04).

Shares of LHA stock opened at €13.98 ($16.26) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €15.74 and a 200-day moving average of €15.34. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.04, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of €12.58 ($14.63) and a one year high of €23.66 ($27.51).

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

