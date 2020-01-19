Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€34.50” Price Target for RWE (FRA:RWE)

RWE (FRA:RWE) received a €34.50 ($40.12) price target from research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.50 ($37.79) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €29.30 ($34.07) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €29.18 ($33.93).

Shares of RWE stock opened at €30.96 ($36.00) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €27.10 and its 200 day moving average is €26.14. RWE has a twelve month low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a twelve month high of €23.28 ($27.07).

RWE Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

