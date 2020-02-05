Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€56.00” Price Target for Unilever (AMS:UNIA)

Berenberg Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on Unilever (AMS:UNIA) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.50 ($57.56) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €53.13 ($61.77).

Unilever has a one year low of €42.10 ($48.95) and a one year high of €52.29 ($60.80).

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

