Berenberg Bank Reiterates €66.00 Price Target for Compugroup Medical (ETR:COP)

Compugroup Medical (ETR:COP) has been given a €66.00 ($76.74) target price by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC set a €59.00 ($68.60) target price on shares of Compugroup Medical and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on shares of Compugroup Medical and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Baader Bank set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on shares of Compugroup Medical and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective on shares of Compugroup Medical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €58.43 ($67.94).

COP stock opened at €59.55 ($69.24) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. Compugroup Medical has a one year low of €42.78 ($49.74) and a one year high of €74.80 ($86.98). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €63.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €60.07.

About Compugroup Medical

CompuGroup Medical Societas Europaea develops and sells software and information technology services for healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment provides practice management software and electronic medical records for office-based physicians, dentists, medical care centers, and physician's networks.

