Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW)

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

LON HSW traded up GBX 3.80 ($0.05) on Friday, hitting GBX 153.20 ($2.02). 937,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,438. Hostelworld Group has a 52-week low of GBX 105 ($1.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 251.50 ($3.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $146.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 127.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 138.46.

Hostelworld Group Company Profile

Hostelworld Group Plc operates an online hostel-booking platform worldwide. The company provides software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. It operates through its Hostelworld flagship brand, as well as under the Hostelbookers and Hostels.com brands.

