Berenberg Bank Upgrades Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) to “Buy”

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

DLAKY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an underperform rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a sell rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLAKY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.58. 65,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,790. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $26.83.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 15.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 90.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

