Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Hits New 52-Week High at $5,370.00

Shares of Berkeley Group Holdings PLC (LON:BKG) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5,370 ($70.64) and last traded at GBX 5,320 ($69.98), with a volume of 13876 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,330 ($70.11).

Several research firms recently weighed in on BKG. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Berkeley Group from GBX 4,570 ($60.12) to GBX 4,890 ($64.33) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Berkeley Group from GBX 3,480 ($45.78) to GBX 3,830 ($50.38) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Berkeley Group to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 3,953 ($52.00) to GBX 3,860 ($50.78) in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,275 ($82.54) target price (up previously from GBX 5,100 ($67.09)) on shares of Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,529 ($59.58).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,999.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,371.40. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion and a PE ratio of 13.10.

In other Berkeley Group news, insider Anthony W. Pidgley sold 1,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,040 ($66.30), for a total value of £70,207.20 ($92,353.59).

About Berkeley Group (LON:BKG)

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands.

