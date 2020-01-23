Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Berkeley Group from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 4,400 ($57.88) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Berkeley Group from GBX 4,570 ($60.12) to GBX 4,890 ($64.33) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Berkeley Group to a sell rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 3,953 ($52.00) to GBX 3,860 ($50.78) in a report on Friday, November 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Berkeley Group from GBX 4,856 ($63.88) to GBX 5,437 ($71.52) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Berkeley Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,422.18 ($58.17).

Shares of Berkeley Group stock traded down GBX 60 ($0.79) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 5,352 ($70.40). The company had a trading volume of 292,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,898. Berkeley Group has a one year low of GBX 3,416 ($44.94) and a one year high of GBX 5,294 ($69.64). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,889.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,315.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion and a PE ratio of 13.37.

In related news, insider Anthony W. Pidgley sold 1,393 shares of Berkeley Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,040 ($66.30), for a total transaction of £70,207.20 ($92,353.59).

About Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands.

