Berkeley Group’s (BKG) Add Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Berkeley Group (LON:BKG)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Berkeley Group from GBX 4,856 ($63.88) to GBX 5,437 ($71.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Berkeley Group to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 3,953 ($52.00) to GBX 3,860 ($50.78) in a report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. HSBC lowered shares of Berkeley Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Berkeley Group from GBX 4,570 ($60.12) to GBX 4,890 ($64.33) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Berkeley Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,529 ($59.58).

Shares of BKG opened at GBX 5,396 ($70.98) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion and a PE ratio of 13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Berkeley Group has a 1-year low of GBX 3,416 ($44.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,294 ($69.64). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,904.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,323.69.

In other Berkeley Group news, insider Anthony W. Pidgley sold 1,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,040 ($66.30), for a total value of £70,207.20 ($92,353.59).

Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands.

