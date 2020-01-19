BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $66.87

Shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $66.87 and last traded at $66.87, with a volume of 200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.96 and a 200 day moving average of $52.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.89.

About BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY)

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands.

