Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) Sets New 12-Month High at $229.27

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $229.27 and last traded at $228.67, with a volume of 320191 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $228.35.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Berkshire Hathaway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Berkshire Hathaway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

The firm has a market cap of $561.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.09 and its 200-day moving average is $213.13.

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.43. Berkshire Hathaway had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $64.97 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Berkshire Hathaway Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, as well as life, accident, and health reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily from solar, wind, geothermal, and hydro sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

