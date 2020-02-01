Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.77 Per Share (NYSE:BHLB)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson analyst D. Bishop expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $2.77 for the year.

BHLB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Berkshire Hills Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.75.

Shares of NYSE:BHLB opened at $28.15 on Thursday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $33.72. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.96 and its 200 day moving average is $30.97.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $114.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.50 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 16.42%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.33%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 230.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,275 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 30,890 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 10.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 145,212 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after buying an additional 13,994 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 10.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,697,688 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $147,461,000 after buying an additional 448,443 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 150.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,614 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,051,000 after purchasing an additional 134,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the second quarter worth $224,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

