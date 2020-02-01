Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share (NYSE:BHLB)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

BHLB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

NYSE:BHLB opened at $28.15 on Thursday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $33.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.97.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $114.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.50 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 28.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,878 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 5.9% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 14,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,077 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 16.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,920 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,059 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?