Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.52 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:BHLB)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now expects that the savings and loans company will earn $2.52 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.66. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.75.

Shares of BHLB opened at $29.09 on Wednesday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $33.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.09.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $114.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.50 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 28.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,878 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.33%.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

