Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.52 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:BHLB)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $2.52 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.66. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BHLB. ValuEngine lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Shares of NYSE:BHLB opened at $28.86 on Wednesday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $33.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.12 and a 200-day moving average of $31.00.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $114.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.50 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHLB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 12.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,780,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $212,841,000 after purchasing an additional 765,178 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 10.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,697,688 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $147,461,000 after purchasing an additional 448,443 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 64.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,069,186 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,562,000 after purchasing an additional 419,185 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 638.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 455,932 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,354,000 after purchasing an additional 394,199 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 40.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,171,347 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,769,000 after buying an additional 340,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.33%.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?

