Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $114.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.50 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 14.48%.

NYSE:BHLB traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $30.14. 2,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,886. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.01. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $33.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

