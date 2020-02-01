Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the company is engaged as a community bank that accepts retail deposits from the general public in the areas surrounding its full-service banking offices and uses those funds,together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, to originate residential mortgage loans, commercial business and real estate loans and consumer loans, primarily indirect automobile loans. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.75.

BHLB traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.15. 237,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,328. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $33.72.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $114.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHLB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,780,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $212,841,000 after acquiring an additional 765,178 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,697,688 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $147,461,000 after acquiring an additional 448,443 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 638.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 455,932 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,354,000 after buying an additional 394,199 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,171,347 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,769,000 after buying an additional 340,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,614 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after buying an additional 134,768 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

