Bernstein Bank Upgrades Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) to Outperform

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bernstein Bank to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a $39.00 target price on the stock. Bernstein Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CTVA. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $34.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

CTVA stock opened at $27.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.80. Corteva has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $52,260.00. Also, CEO James C. Jr. Collins purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 15,975 shares of company stock worth $414,277.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Tufton Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 55,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 5,494 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. First American Bank purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $696,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,085,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,096,000 after acquiring an additional 33,027 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 181,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

