Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:BERY traded down $3.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,452,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,367. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.70. Berry Global Group has a 52 week low of $36.98 and a 52 week high of $59.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BERY shares. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (up from $49.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.30.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

