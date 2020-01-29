Berry Global Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 3,269 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,359% compared to the average daily volume of 224 put options.

NYSE:BERY opened at $45.87 on Wednesday. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $36.98 and a twelve month high of $59.16. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.16. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 13.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 177,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,338,000 after purchasing an additional 20,446 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 345,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,151,000 after acquiring an additional 23,740 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 51.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,067,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,162,000 after acquiring an additional 362,303 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the second quarter valued at about $5,910,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 62,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (up from $49.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.30.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

