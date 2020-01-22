Berry Global Group’s (BERY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $56.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.21% from the stock’s current price.

BERY has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (up from $49.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.30.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $48.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $36.98 and a 52-week high of $59.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.09.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 66,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 139.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 250,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,851,000 after purchasing an additional 145,927 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 51.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,067,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,162,000 after purchasing an additional 362,303 shares during the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 87,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 16,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 84.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 354,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,945,000 after purchasing an additional 162,800 shares during the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

