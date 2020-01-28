Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) Shares Down 1.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY)’s stock price fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $10.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Berry Petroleum traded as low as $7.10 and last traded at $7.10, 28,396 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 619,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.24.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Tudor Pickering downgraded Berry Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Berry Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Berry Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Berry Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Berry Petroleum from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.81.

In related news, COO Gary A. Grove bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $84,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,102.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $12,430,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 54,403 shares of company stock valued at $389,270 and sold 1,481,871 shares valued at $15,675,892. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Berry Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Berry Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Berry Petroleum by 496.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,122 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berry Petroleum by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,337 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 20,502 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Berry Petroleum by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 596,066 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,319,000 after acquiring an additional 51,471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $566.19 million, a PE ratio of 3.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.20.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $194.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.70 million. Berry Petroleum had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 25.26%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Petroleum Company LLC will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. Berry Petroleum’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Berry Petroleum Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

