Bertrandt (ETR:BDT) Trading 3.4% Higher

Shares of Bertrandt AG (ETR:BDT) traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €54.30 ($63.14) and last traded at €54.30 ($63.14), 9,443 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 35% from the average session volume of 14,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at €52.50 ($61.05).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on shares of Bertrandt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bertrandt in a report on Friday, December 13th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on shares of Bertrandt and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on shares of Bertrandt and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €53.75 ($62.50).

The company has a market cap of $526.97 million and a P/E ratio of 13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.82, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €54.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is €51.68.

Bertrandt Company Profile (ETR:BDT)

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and aviation industries in Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, virtual reality, and design modelling; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim development, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility, as well as project management services.

