BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for BEST’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. BEST reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that BEST will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.02). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BEST.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. BEST had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BEST. Zacks Investment Research raised BEST from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered BEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BEST in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.40 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.29.

BEST stock opened at $6.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -58.45, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31. BEST has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $6.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEST. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in BEST in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in BEST in the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BEST in the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in BEST in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in BEST in the third quarter worth approximately $294,000. 20.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BEST Company Profile

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

