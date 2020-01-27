BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) will announce $1.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for BEST’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.49 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.69 billion. BEST posted sales of $1.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that BEST will report full year sales of $5.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.91 billion to $6.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BEST.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. BEST had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

BEST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BEST in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.40 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered BEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BEST in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,841,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BEST in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,842,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of BEST in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,245,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of BEST by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 558,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of BEST in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

BEST traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $6.08. 1,379,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,506,201. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.34. BEST has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -55.27, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31.

BEST Company Profile

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

