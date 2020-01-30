BEST (NYSE:BSTI) Trading Down 5.9%

BEST Inc (NYSE:BSTI) traded down 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.64 and last traded at $5.72, 1,479,878 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 73% from the average session volume of 855,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.08.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.88.

BEST Company Profile (NYSE:BSTI)

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

